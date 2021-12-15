Menu
Carolyn Ray Roberts
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Carolyn Ray Roberts

September 4, 1943 - December 12, 2021

Carolyn Ray Roberts, 78, of Newport News, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Mrs. Roberts was born on September 4, 1943 in Waynesboro, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Olin Ray Ellinger and Evelyn (Burns) Ellinger.

Carolyn was a homemaker, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, Deer Park Little League, PTA and Home Bound Ministries. She was also an active member of Temple Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas W. Roberts.

Mrs. Roberts is survived by her two sons, Tommy Ray Roberts and Lorri Roberts, Kevin Roberts; two grandsons, Codie and his fiancé, Brandi of Newport News, Staff SGT. Dakotah Roberts and wife, Kalie; three great-grandsons, Beaux, Lukas, and Michael Roberts of Fort Hood, Texas; brother, Stephen Ellinger and wife, Mary Kay of Staunton, Va.; sister, Sue Clock and husband, Gary of Waynesboro, Va.; sister-in-law, June Oglesby of Florida.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, Va. with Pastor Dave McDaniel officiating.

All who plan to attend the service are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA 23601.

Relatives and friends may share memories and condolences with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church
Waynesboro, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I wish to extend my sympathy to all of Carolyn's family. She was such a sweet beautiful person. She filled in for me on my days off in the Waynesboro Community Hospital ER. I know she will be greatly missed.
Loretta Grable
Work
December 16, 2021
