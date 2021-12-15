Carolyn Ray Roberts
September 4, 1943 - December 12, 2021
Carolyn Ray Roberts, 78, of Newport News, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Mrs. Roberts was born on September 4, 1943 in Waynesboro, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Olin Ray Ellinger and Evelyn (Burns) Ellinger.
Carolyn was a homemaker, a volunteer for the American Cancer Society, Deer Park Little League, PTA and Home Bound Ministries. She was also an active member of Temple Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas W. Roberts.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her two sons, Tommy Ray Roberts and Lorri Roberts, Kevin Roberts; two grandsons, Codie and his fiancé, Brandi of Newport News, Staff SGT. Dakotah Roberts and wife, Kalie; three great-grandsons, Beaux, Lukas, and Michael Roberts of Fort Hood, Texas; brother, Stephen Ellinger and wife, Mary Kay of Staunton, Va.; sister, Sue Clock and husband, Gary of Waynesboro, Va.; sister-in-law, June Oglesby of Florida.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Glen Kirk Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro, Va. with Pastor Dave McDaniel officiating.
All who plan to attend the service are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Relatives and friends may share memories and condolences with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 15, 2021.