Carris C. Viel
Carris Alene (Coyner) Crickenberger Viel, 95, died on Monday, March 1, 2021 in S.C. after a long illness. She was born on November 9, 1925, in Greenville, a daughter of the late James Burgess and Annie (Whitesell) Coyner.
Mrs. Viel was a graduate of Stuarts Draft HS and Dunsmore Business College. In 1950 she was a contestant in the Miss Virginia pageant. She served as Deputy Clerk of Augusta County Clerk's office. Her hobbies included knitting and oil painting. She had been an active member of Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney "Tib" Ewing Crickenberger on August 30, 1983; her second husband, John Franklin Viel on January 25, 2005; five brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by a son, Dr. Gary Crickenberger (Deb); a daughter, Debbie Goode; four grandsons, Keton Goode (Tish), Brice Goode (Christina), Samuel Crickenberger (Jennifer), and Benjamin Crickenberger (Ashima); seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m on Monday, March 8, 2021 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel followed by a private burial in Melanchthon Chapel Cemetery, Weyers Cave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church or The American Cancer Society
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 5, 2021.