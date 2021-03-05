Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carris C. Viel
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Carris C. Viel

Carris Alene (Coyner) Crickenberger Viel, 95, died on Monday, March 1, 2021 in S.C. after a long illness. She was born on November 9, 1925, in Greenville, a daughter of the late James Burgess and Annie (Whitesell) Coyner.

Mrs. Viel was a graduate of Stuarts Draft HS and Dunsmore Business College. In 1950 she was a contestant in the Miss Virginia pageant. She served as Deputy Clerk of Augusta County Clerk's office. Her hobbies included knitting and oil painting. She had been an active member of Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney "Tib" Ewing Crickenberger on August 30, 1983; her second husband, John Franklin Viel on January 25, 2005; five brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by a son, Dr. Gary Crickenberger (Deb); a daughter, Debbie Goode; four grandsons, Keton Goode (Tish), Brice Goode (Christina), Samuel Crickenberger (Jennifer), and Benjamin Crickenberger (Ashima); seven great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m on Monday, March 8, 2021 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel followed by a private burial in Melanchthon Chapel Cemetery, Weyers Cave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church or The American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With deepest sympathy and many kind thoughts. Prayers.
Wade and Audrey Bibb
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results