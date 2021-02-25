Catherine ParriganCatherine S. Parrigan, 83, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Augusta Health.Mrs. Parrigan was born August 11, 1937 in Waynesboro, a daughter of the late Ralph Benton and Lucille (Bird) Swartz.She graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1954, later moved to Richmond in 1963, where she married Sidney Burns Parrigan in 1970. In 1984 she returned to Waynesboro and retired from DuPont Community Credit Union in 1999.She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church for 75 years where she served as a Stephen Minister for 10 years and helped lead a grief support group at her church for 12 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Parrigan and a son, Benton Parrigan.Survivors include her lovely sister, Doris Scott; her caring nephew, Art Scott and wife, Betty Jo; her precious little dachshund, Gracie Dee.Many heartfelt thanks go to her church family and friends, Wanda, Donna, Anne, Janet, Janice, Beverly, Charlene, Suzanne and Carol.Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 2, 2021 at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastors Linda Kusse-Wolfe and Joe Shoop officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 601 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980." I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes