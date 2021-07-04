Cathy Ward
September 18, 1948 - June 29, 2021
Cathy Clark Ward, 73, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on June 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Hugh Nelson Clark Jr., and Frances Clark Fix. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer; her sister, Carolyn Clark Durham; Constance Abell and her husband, James; and her brother, Hugh Nelson (Buddy) Clark III, and his wife, Gail, of Crozet. She is also survived by her former husband and friend, Harold Ward. She was preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Rose Clark. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cathy graduated from Albemarle High School in 1966. Her professional career was definied by a host of roles in the administrative sector.
Her greatest talent was caring. In fact, her persona was defined by caring for others. Regardless of an existing obligation or demand, when Cathy was needed, she was there to offer support. That is best demontrated in the relationship that she had with her daughter, Jennifer. Without Cathy, there will be a painful emptiness in the lives of those closest to her. There is a beautiful statement written by author, Mitch Albom, which stated, "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the pureset love can find on earth." This was so painfully true when Jennifer looked into Cathy's eyes; and it was equally true when anyone saw her smile.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Moriah, United Methodist Church, in White Hall, Virginia, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Allan Follett officiating. The family would like to offer their expressions of thanks to both the staff of the Hospice of the Piedmont and Crozet Family Medicine for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Lung Association
.
American Cremation Society
Published by The News Virginian from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2021.