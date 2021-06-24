To my Nana, whom I love so much. We shared a love of yard sales and angels. If we happened upon a yard sale with angels we felt like we hit the jackpot. We even partnered up to throw our own yard sale, which we would leave for a lunch run and escape to a few yard sales while throwing our own. It was our fun and adventurous Saturdays. Looking back, I realize while having girls time she taught me how to read a map, be aware of my surroundings, understand value, negotiate, and so much more. Thank you for all of our experiences that helped build my character later in life, love you Nana.

Cecie NaTasha Crawford Family June 27, 2021