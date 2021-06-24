Cecie M. (Ware) Bell
Cecie M. (Ware) Bell, 88, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her residence.
A funeral service will be conducted Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wayne Hills Baptist Church, 877 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
Burial will be at Augusta Memorial Park.
The family is requesting everyone wear a mask.
Family and friends may share their condolences and memories at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 24, 2021.