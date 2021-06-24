Menu
Cecie M. Bell
FUNERAL HOME
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
Cecie M. (Ware) Bell

Cecie M. (Ware) Bell, 88, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at her residence.

A funeral service will be conducted Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wayne Hills Baptist Church, 877 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.

Burial will be at Augusta Memorial Park.

The family is requesting everyone wear a mask.

Family and friends may share their condolences and memories at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wayne Hills Baptist Church
877 Ladd Road, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
18 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Bell. She was always a kind woman of God. Continued prayers to the family as you face the days ahead.
Jacqueline Crawford
July 5, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Diane Campbell
June 30, 2021
Sending my sincere condolences to Mary, James, and LeAnne. I pray for your strength and continued faith in God as you go through the difficult days ahead missing Mama Bell. And we know that one day your will certainly get to see her forever. Another beautiful flower picked by God! Certainly she has fought a good fight, she has finished her course, and she certainly kept her faith!
Phyllis Bowman
Coworker
June 28, 2021
We are sending our sincere sympathy and prayers to the family of Sister Bell She was truly one of God's beautiful angels .Rest in peace
Owen & Margaret Crawford
Friend
June 28, 2021
Always my mommee and forever my best-friend. I thank God for giving us to each other, which gave me the best mommee ever. It was always mom and me doing things together and laughing at it all. I love you and will see again in heaven. Your daughter always.
CeCie E. Bell-Crawford
Family
June 27, 2021
Miss Bell was a wonderful mother-n-law,who was always kind and respectful. She was a woman of God and had alot of faith in her Lord. I will always remember when I visited her at her home,and we laughed and had a very good conversations. You will be missed .Sending prayers to the family.
Frezell Crawford
June 27, 2021
Sincere condolences to Ms. Bell-Bailey and all of the family and friends of Evangelist CeCie Bell. We pray for God's Peace and Comfort in all of your lives in this time of remembrance. We all love you, M. D., and are thinking about you and praying for you. Stuart & Cindy Risch
Stuart Risch
Coworker
June 27, 2021
I will miss you Aunt Cecie!
Nicole Bell
Family
June 27, 2021
To my Nana, whom I love so much. We shared a love of yard sales and angels. If we happened upon a yard sale with angels we felt like we hit the jackpot. We even partnered up to throw our own yard sale, which we would leave for a lunch run and escape to a few yard sales while throwing our own. It was our fun and adventurous Saturdays. Looking back, I realize while having girls time she taught me how to read a map, be aware of my surroundings, understand value, negotiate, and so much more. Thank you for all of our experiences that helped build my character later in life, love you Nana.
Cecie NaTasha Crawford
Family
June 27, 2021
To my Beloved friends Mother Bell fought a good fight and she has finished her course and now she has gone on to receive her reward
To the family, mine and Brittany's hearts are with you, words can not express the hurt we feel for you. We love you all and are praying that God puts his loving arms around you and comfort you in this time of sorrow.
Laura McCauley
Friend
June 26, 2021
I will miss Aunt Cecie. I remember going to the store with her and she didn´t lock her car door. We asked her why doesn´t she lock her door. I remember her laughing and saying it was okay. That was a interesting moment. That was over 20 years ago, but I still remember it like it just happened. We have plenty of great memories. I will hold on to them. I´m praying for the family. Love you all.
Dana Bell
Family
June 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go to the family of CeCie Bell. I will always cherish the memories I shared with my dear sister in-law and friend. You will be always remembered and missed.
Karla Bell
Family
June 26, 2021

Mother, the first time I met you! My heart fell in love with you, the warmth of your hands as I touch them, your spirit was of love and tenderness as God has told you we will meet and get along . Rest In Heaven Mother . ❤
Nadine Lee
Family
June 26, 2021
May God Bless You and keep you,May God make his face shine on you and show you favor,May God lift his face toward you and give you peace. With heartfelt sympathy Evangelist Cecie Bell and Family.
Irving Hughes
Acquaintance
June 25, 2021
Our many thoughts and prayers are with the family. Although we go way back, Cecie M. Bell will never be forgotten.
The Henry Darcus, I. Family
Friend
June 25, 2021
To the family sorry to hear about the loss of Mrs cecie bell
Alan White
Friend
June 25, 2021
So sorry about the lost of aunt cecie love and prayers always to the family rest on in the arms of the lord she was a sweet soul
Barbara cauls
Family
June 25, 2021
I love you Mommie
M D Bell-Bailey
Daughter
June 24, 2021
