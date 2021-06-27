Menu
Charles Antony "Chuck" Anderson
Charles Antony "Chuck" Anderson

CLAYTON, N.C.

Charles Antony Anderson, 55, husband of Tracy Fox Anderson passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home in Clayton, N.C. Chuck was born in Waynesboro, Va., to Juanita Jones Anderson and the late Charles W. "Bill" Anderson. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for many years in the I.T. field.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his mother, Juanita Anderson of Waynesboro; his sister, Sheila Anderson Freed and her husband, Mike, of Waynesboro; his brother, Phillip Anderson and his wife, Becky, of Edinburg, Va.; his stepsons, Dylan Whetzel and Todd Campbell of Waynesboro, as well as several nieces and nephews.

As per Chuck's wishes, there will be no formal visitation or services. Following cremation, there will be a private family service held at a later date.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 27, 2021.
So sorry to hear this. Prayers to his family because he will definitely be missed.
Bonnie Knecht Childress
July 1, 2021
So sorry to hear about Chucks passing. He was a wonderful friend to many in school. Prayers for his family
Sherri Chittum McCambridge
School
July 1, 2021
Very saddened to hear this news. Chuck was an amazing spirit with constant smiles and wit. Deepest sympathies extended to you all.
Celeste (Edwards) Sauls
School
July 1, 2021
I have always thought the world of Chuck, and have so many memories of our friendship. Keeping his beautiful family in my prayers.
Judy `Hulvey´ Brooks
Friend
July 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry Eavey
School
June 29, 2021
May God hold you all tightly through this loss. Chuck was a truly good person, who you could tell was raised with love and compassion.
Alycia (Gordon) Mathews
School
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your family´s loss. He was a great guy.
Simone Kerber Alley (classmate)
June 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Chucks passing. Always thought alot of him through school. I remember having fun at tech. In Drafting class. Prayers for his family and friends.
Tera Brown Metcalf
School
June 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I will always remember Chuck who could always make me laugh. Such a sweet sole. Prayers and grace to his family.
Ellen Byrne (classmate)
School
June 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Chuck was a wonderful man with a big heart.
Angela Ponton (Classmate)
School
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our sympathy and prayers to all the family.
Rich & Loretta Grable
June 28, 2021
Tracy from the moment Chuck and I met we were friends for life I´m so sorry for your loss prayers for your family
Rick Gregory
Work
June 28, 2021
We are both saddened by your loss. Your family has been friends for many years and we'll be raying for you all . Love in Christ Mike and Mary
Mike and Mary Beverly
Friend
June 27, 2021
May God hold you in the palm of His hand while you go through this tough time.
Loris Dean
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results