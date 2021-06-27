Charles Antony "Chuck" Anderson



CLAYTON, N.C.



Charles Antony Anderson, 55, husband of Tracy Fox Anderson passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his home in Clayton, N.C. Chuck was born in Waynesboro, Va., to Juanita Jones Anderson and the late Charles W. "Bill" Anderson. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for many years in the I.T. field.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his mother, Juanita Anderson of Waynesboro; his sister, Sheila Anderson Freed and her husband, Mike, of Waynesboro; his brother, Phillip Anderson and his wife, Becky, of Edinburg, Va.; his stepsons, Dylan Whetzel and Todd Campbell of Waynesboro, as well as several nieces and nephews.



As per Chuck's wishes, there will be no formal visitation or services. Following cremation, there will be a private family service held at a later date.



Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 27, 2021.