Charles Curtis CookJune 29, 1942 - December 10, 2020Charles Curtis Cook, 78, of Waynesboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020, after fighting a long illness. Charles was better known to most as "Curtis".He was born June 29, 1942 in Augusta County, Virginia, a son of the late Bennie Howard and Beatrice Poff Cook of Grottoes, Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick C. Cook.Curtis was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School where he received a general studies diploma. After high school, he joined the United States National Guard where he faithfully served for six years. His first job was at Basic-Witz Furniture in Staunton, Va. where he helped to manufacture furniture. He then pursued a career in law enforcement with Waynesboro Police Department where he served as a police officer and relief sergeant. While working with WPD he attended Blue Ridge Community College where he earned an associate degree in police science.After taking an early retirement from law enforcement, Curtis held several part-time jobs to include substitute teaching at Kate Collins School. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a desire to continue serving others, so later in life he joined as a volunteer with Waynesboro First Aid Crew where he contributed as a Driver and building maintenance. His many years of volunteer service earned him life membership at WFAC. Curtis will be remembered for his ease in frequent conversation as he enjoyed being around people. He was outspoken, had a great sense of humor and was the type of gentleman who never met a stranger.Survivors include his daughter, Terry L. Pickels and husband, Gary of Milton, Florida; two sons, Whitney P. Cook of Waynesboro, and Ashley R. Cook of Staunton; two brothers, Jon B. Cook I of Grottoes and Michael H. Cook and wife, Nancy, of Grottoes; two grandsons, Travis D. Pickels and wife, Hannah of Malone, Fla., and Thomas S. Pickels and wife, Lauren of Crestview, Fla.; four great-grandchildren, Allie, Jayse, Wyatt, and Gracelynn; three nephews, Jon B. Cook II and wife, Jessica of Chesterfield, Va., Michael B. Cook of Stuarts Draft, Jeremy C. Cook and wife, Tessi of Stuarts Draft; and one great nephew, Jon B. Cook III.A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Johnson at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park. Due to the Coronavirus, no formal visitation will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waynesboro First Aid Crew, Inc. or the Auxiliary of Waynesboro First Aid Crew at 201 West Broad Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980.