Charles Robert "CR" Farrar
December 30, 1953 - February 26, 2021
Charles Robert Farrar "CR", age 67, passed away on February 26, 2021, in Sentara RMH, Harrisonburg, Va. He was born to Bland W Farrar and Barbara Forbus Farrar. He was preceded in death by his father, Bland, and his brother, Mike Farrar.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara A. Bragg; his brothers, Bland "Lanny" Farrar and Don Simmons; his sister, Barbara S. Zimmerman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Harrison House/Pleasantview of Harrisonburg for providing him wonderful care.
A private graveside memorial will be held to celebrate his life and his brother, "Mike" who preceded him in death on February 13, 2021.
"Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you..."
Rev 21:4
Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 14, 2021.