Charles William Fretwell Jr., was a beloved husband, father, grandfather brother and friend. He passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, at age 80.
Better known as Charlie Bill, he will be remembered for his kind spirit, boundless curiosity, quick wit, lifelong commitment to his New Hope Community and love of working the farm. He was born on August 13, 1940, to Charles William Fretwell Sr. and Dorothy Harner Fretwell. Charlie Bill later went on to graduate from Wilson Memorial High School in 1957. He was employed by DuPont for 33 years prior to retiring to farm full time on Rolling Meadows Farm. His passion was always with the land and farming, and he remained active on the farm daily up until the days prior to his passing.
Charlie Bill was a 50 -plus year member of the New Hope Ruritan Club and a longtime member of New Hope United Methodist Church, the New Hope Telephone Cooperative Board of Directors and the Augusta Petroleum Board of Directors.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 60 years; brother and sister-in-law, Jarman and Martha Fretwell; children, Becky Breeding and Mike, and Kenny Fretwell and Carolyn; grandchildren, Beth Breeding and Tyler, Kaitlyn and Blake Fretwell; and great-grandson, Colt Fretwell.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church followed by an outdoor reception for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Charlie Bill's behalf to the New Hope Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 24, New Hope, VA 24469.
Charley Bill was a great asset to his community and his friends-I will miss his dental visits ,his wit and his friendship for the rest of my life.. So so sorry to Phyllis and the boys for their loss of a great man. Dr Bowman and staff.
Kenneth D Bowman
Friend
July 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of his passing. I remember his kind and gentle nature, who certainly had a great love of the land, farming, his church, and the Ruritan Club. Although he will be missed, we can rejoice that he is now embraced in the loving arms of Jesus. My sympathies are with the family and friends.
Betty Gruber
July 5, 2021
Sympathy and prayers to Family & Friends for the loss of an awesome man and friend
Gene Botkin & Doris
Friend
July 5, 2021
Phyllis, Becky, Mike, and Kenny, Dean and I were so sad to hear of Bill's passing. We have so many wonderful memories of New Hope and our church family their, we are praying God will give each of you comfort and peace. In's God's Love.
Dean & Janet Harris
Other
July 5, 2021
ANOTHER CLASS OF 57 GRADUATE GONE.CONDOLENCES
Benton Borden
School
July 5, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Charlie Bill´s passing. He was a kind and special man. Our prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Ronnie and Sylvia Clements
Friend
July 5, 2021
So sorry to hear of Charlie Bill´s passing. He was one of the finest to walk this earth and a role model for many, including me. I will truly miss him. Prayers for you - Phyllis, Mike, Becky, Kenny, and Carolyn.
Lynn Sullivan
Friend
July 5, 2021
I have such fond memories of the Rankin Family reunions. Bill's mother and father and grandmother (my beloved Aunt Irene) hosted many of these reunions. I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I pray that his family is comforted with the Peace of Christ, and with wonderful memories as they journey through their grief. RIP Bill.
Melissa Drumheller
Family
July 3, 2021
Bill and I have grandmothers who are sisters and I visited the Fretwell´s farm as a child. I have great memories of the entire Fretwell farm family of New Hope. Bill is a great example of a Shenandoah valley farmer with his work with Future Farmers of America and Ruritan.
Sympathies to family.
Don Craig
Family
July 3, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on Charlie Bill's passing. Will miss him so much, especially when talking fishing, going camping and watching all the farm equipment cut upper lot. May he rest in peace and we will keep the family in our thoughts and prayers. Love
Bruce and Tammy Crow
Friend
July 3, 2021
A very special friend with a great Big Heart and a smile that we all loved.