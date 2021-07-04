Charles William Fretwell Jr.



August 13, 1940 - July 2, 2021



Charles William Fretwell Jr., was a beloved husband, father, grandfather brother and friend. He passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, at age 80.



Better known as Charlie Bill, he will be remembered for his kind spirit, boundless curiosity, quick wit, lifelong commitment to his New Hope Community and love of working the farm. He was born on August 13, 1940, to Charles William Fretwell Sr. and Dorothy Harner Fretwell. Charlie Bill later went on to graduate from Wilson Memorial High School in 1957. He was employed by DuPont for 33 years prior to retiring to farm full time on Rolling Meadows Farm. His passion was always with the land and farming, and he remained active on the farm daily up until the days prior to his passing.



Charlie Bill was a 50 -plus year member of the New Hope Ruritan Club and a longtime member of New Hope United Methodist Church, the New Hope Telephone Cooperative Board of Directors and the Augusta Petroleum Board of Directors.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 60 years; brother and sister-in-law, Jarman and Martha Fretwell; children, Becky Breeding and Mike, and Kenny Fretwell and Carolyn; grandchildren, Beth Breeding and Tyler, Kaitlyn and Blake Fretwell; and great-grandson, Colt Fretwell.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church followed by an outdoor reception for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Charlie Bill's behalf to the New Hope Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 24, New Hope, VA 24469.



Johnson Funerals Service



201 Dogwood Ave



Published by The News Virginian on Jul. 4, 2021.