Charles Edward Massie



November 12, 1959 - December 15, 2020



Charles Edward Massie, 61, was called to his forever home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.



Charles was born on November 12, 1959 in Waynesboro, Virginia, a son of the late Curtis Hayes and Hattie Patsy Massie.



Charles was retired after owning C.E. Massie General Contractors, working at McQuay, VDOT, Cave Hill and ICA. His most enjoyable hobbies was spoiling the grand kids by sending them home full of candy, fishing the lake, or hunting the mountains in pursuit of the next big one.



He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Denise Campbell Massie; children, Jason Edward Massie (Kelly), Natosha Massie Ritchie (Richard), Cynthia Massie Taylor (Travis), and Joshua Hayes Massie; sisters, Mary Jane Wimer, June Blosser, and Diane Massie; brothers, Doug Massie and Chad Massie; grandchildren, Savannah Alford (Christian), Naomi Ritchie, Matthew, Jenna, and Hannah Massie, Layla, Bentley and Graysen Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to offer a thank you to special friends, Mike Dedo and the Rittenhouse family for their continued help and support.



The family will receive friends on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at Harriston Christian Center.



A funeral service will be held at Harriston Christian Center, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, with Pastor Durwood Cowan and Cam Carte officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.



Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.



Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 17, 2020.