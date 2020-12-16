Charlie, as he was known, was a one of a kind. I grew up with him from the time he and his family moved here. He was a very interesting person and had a encompassing hobby of classic automobiles. His interest grew through all the people shared his strong passion. His family were a true addition to Waynesboro. They, along with Charlie, quickly involved themselves in Waynesboro and made their presence known. Charlie will be sorely missed by all who knew him and Ibam very proud to have him as my friend. Jim (Rick) Cook

Jim (Rick) Cook December 20, 2020