Charles Lee Zakaib
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Charles Lee Zakaib

Charles Lee Zakaib Jr., 74, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born on March 18, 1946 in Parkersburg, W.Va. to the late Charles Lee Zakaib Sr. and Madelon Patton Zakaib. Surviving is his son, Charles Lee Zakaib III and wife, Gwyneth Dickey Zakaib; and granddaughters, Madelon (Maddi) Louise Zakaib and Rhoslyn (Rosie) AlysZakaib of Springfield, Va.; brothers, Joseph Patton Zakaib and Robert Lewis Zakaib Sr. of Waynesboro; niece, Zoey Lynn Zakaib Fahner (Edward Fahner), Mount Crawford, Va.; nephews, Michael Kirkpatrick Zakaib, Robert (Robbie) Lewis Zakaib Jr.; and grandnephew, Patrick Allen Zakaib all of Waynesboro.

Charlie worked for many years at DuPont, General Electric and Mastic for some time. Charlie loved cars. He worked on many for his family and friends and built several Chevrolet hot rods. He also built two Chevrolet drag race cars which he raced at Eastside Speedway and other dragstrips in Virginia. His favorite car was his original 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 409 – 425 hp 4speed. This is a rare car, and the Beach Boys wrote a well-known song about that classic car. He showed his car at many classic Chevy car shows on the east coast.

A private family service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Va.

McDow Funeral Home will take care of all arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I grew up with all the Zakaibs great family. I had Charlie work on my cars ,and would get him to rebuild my carbs he did a fantastic job. would talk with him for hours . Miss him and Rob a lot keep family in prayers.
Tabb Cole
December 9, 2021
Charlie, as he was known, was a one of a kind. I grew up with him from the time he and his family moved here. He was a very interesting person and had a encompassing hobby of classic automobiles. His interest grew through all the people shared his strong passion. His family were a true addition to Waynesboro. They, along with Charlie, quickly involved themselves in Waynesboro and made their presence known. Charlie will be sorely missed by all who knew him and Ibam very proud to have him as my friend. Jim (Rick) Cook
Jim (Rick) Cook
December 20, 2020
Always remembered.never forgotten.a good freind.alot of great memories.
Darryl Via
December 17, 2020
I Have Known Charlie for at least 50 years,we had a shared love of cars & how to work on them,I was the one that sold Charlie the 1963 Impala that he thought so much of.He will be remembered for a long time . WITH SYMPTHY Donnie & Pat Orebaugh
Donnie Orebaugh
Friend
December 16, 2020
Charlie was a very good friend of mine.We spent a lot of time together working on my chevelle he would help me tune it up and rebuild my Holley carburetors . He was an excellent mechanic and will be missed by many .
Tabb Cole
December 16, 2020
I'm sorry to hear about Charlie's passing. We worked together for 14 years, most of which were on the same machine at DuPont. I will miss our long talks about family, work and most of all cars. He was a good man, a hard worker and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to the family.
Tony Via
December 16, 2020
Charlie was a good person and will be missed by all his racing buddies from Eastside. His family has my sympathies.
Helen Vaughn
December 16, 2020
I had the privilege of meeting and talking with Charley on several occasions. He loved talking about drag racing and classic cars. With the help of his brother Joe and best friend Paul, we were able to get his 63 Chevy back together and running. I am thankful that he was able to take another ride in his beloved car. Praying for family and friends during this difficult time.
Cody Roadcap
December 16, 2020
