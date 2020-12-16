Charles Lee Zakaib
Charles Lee Zakaib Jr., 74, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Charles was born on March 18, 1946 in Parkersburg, W.Va. to the late Charles Lee Zakaib Sr. and Madelon Patton Zakaib. Surviving is his son, Charles Lee Zakaib III and wife, Gwyneth Dickey Zakaib; and granddaughters, Madelon (Maddi) Louise Zakaib and Rhoslyn (Rosie) AlysZakaib of Springfield, Va.; brothers, Joseph Patton Zakaib and Robert Lewis Zakaib Sr. of Waynesboro; niece, Zoey Lynn Zakaib Fahner (Edward Fahner), Mount Crawford, Va.; nephews, Michael Kirkpatrick Zakaib, Robert (Robbie) Lewis Zakaib Jr.; and grandnephew, Patrick Allen Zakaib all of Waynesboro.
Charlie worked for many years at DuPont, General Electric and Mastic for some time. Charlie loved cars. He worked on many for his family and friends and built several Chevrolet hot rods. He also built two Chevrolet drag race cars which he raced at Eastside Speedway and other dragstrips in Virginia. His favorite car was his original 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 409 – 425 hp 4speed. This is a rare car, and the Beach Boys wrote a well-known song about that classic car. He showed his car at many classic Chevy car shows on the east coast.
A private family service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, Va.
McDow Funeral Home will take care of all arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 16, 2020.