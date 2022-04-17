Cheryl Weber Newton
Cheryl Weber Newton was called Home to our Lord after a long illness on April 12, 2022. Cheryl was born on June 11, 1964, in Waynesboro, Va. After living in Stuarts Draft, Va., Londonderry Northern Ireland, Camden, S.C., West Chester, Pa., Wilmington, Del., Pflugerville, Texas, and Midlothian, Va., she returned to Waynesboro 6 years ago.
Cheryl is survived by son, Charles Zachary Newton; parents, Robert and Bonnie Lundergan Weber; sister, Karen Weber Mahaffey (Mark); brother, Robert Benjamin Weber (Kirsta); niece, Rebecca Mahaffey Diekhoff; nephews, Mitchell Rock Skowbo and Bo Liu Weber; and partner and closest friend, Kevin Reed.
Cheryl was a graduate of Radford University (1986), having obtained a BA degree in Early Childhood Education. She loved children and throughout her life she demonstrated a talent for not only teaching but building trust and rapport with young ones. Cheryl was a member of Rosecliff Garden Club of Waynesboro. She had obtained her Master Gardener certification, and her love for all things green and beautiful flowers enriched not only her own life, but all those around who enjoyed the fruits of her labor. Cheryl had a gift for interior design and decorating, and she loved bringing order and beauty to a room or home and leaving it far better for her time spent there. She was full of life, mischievous at times and loved a good prank, and she had a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. Cheryl loved animals — her own and any others she happened to meet — and her pets were her constant companions and a frequent reminder to others of her compassion and gentleness. These same qualities were evident in the way Cheryl cared for we humans who were fortunate enough to be a part of her life. She was generous to a fault, an enthusiastic giver of gifts, and dearly loved her family and friends.
We give thanks for her life, for our time with her, for her many talents and gifts she blessed us with, and for the joy she brought to so many. Cheryl leaves us far too soon, and the world's glimmer is a bit dimmer for our loss. As the candle flame of this life flickers and dies, our joy rests in the certainty that a new candle is lit in heaven with a fire that never grows dim, and you are there even now, Cheryl, holding your light high to guide we who are yet to come. All suffering has ended, there is no more pain, and angels rejoice as Jesus welcomes you to your eternal Home. Rest easy in His arms until we meet again.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 301 Sheppard Ct., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Burial will be held May 21, 2022, in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Maysville, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to; Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1065, Waynesboro, VA 22980, Shenandoah Valley Animal Shelter, 1001 Mt. Torrey Rd., Lyndhurst, VA 22952, or a charity of your choice
.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 17, 2022.