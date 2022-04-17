I miss you sweet girl. Cheryl was full of kindness, often leaving homemade cookies and flowers at the back door for me... she always snuck them back there like a stealthy ninja neighbor. She helped me immensely through a hard part of my life... she just showed up, let me bawl in her arms, and didn't need to say anything, which was exactly what I needed. I miss her giggles and generosity and kindness. My love to all her family and Kevin.

Chrisy Bossie Friend April 16, 2022