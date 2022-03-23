Claude Whiteside
Claude Thomas Whiteside "Whitey", passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Whitey was born on June 29, 1930, the only child to the late Walter Whiteside and Louise McGlaughin Whiteside.
Whitey was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Hazel Fox Whiteside. Whitey is survived by stepson, Dale Clark of Fishersville; stepdaughter, Donna Clark and Victor of Waynesboro; stepdaughter, Barbara Fitzgerald and family of Stuarts Draft; Whitey's daughter and son in Christ, whom were his care givers for the last few years, Karen Wright and Gary, their daughters, Kascie Ellinger and Chad, AaMie Good and Michael, their children, Morgan and Tripp Ellinger, Isaac Wright, Parker and Daniel Thomas Good; lifelong friends, Jerry and Fay Coffey and family.
Whitey was a proud United States Marine veteran, serving in Korea as a machine gun specialist and sharp shooter.
Whitey was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church and the Men's Sunday School class and Prime Timers. He retired from Super Fresh Supermarket and after retirement, delivered newspapers for Waynesboro News Virginian. Whitey graduated from Wilson Memorial High School where he was an avid baseball and basketball player. Whitey was also a very competitive golfer, enjoying the golf games with his friends at Smyrna Church. Whitey was a collector of Cowboy Music and loved sitting on the front porch listening to those old hymns. Whitey and his belated wife Hazel shared their time share at Massanutten for many years with their friends and family. He was an avid gardener and his home and yard was always immaculate. Whitey was a member of VFW Post 2424 and the American Legion Post 340, East Augusta County, VA. Every year, you could find Whitey at the Krogers downtown selling poppies. He always set his goals high. Whitey always greeted everyone with a smile and respect. Whitey was a fan of the Duke's Men's Basketball Team, in his last days he was able to celebrate their wins. Whitey was a quiet hard working man, he loved the Lord and served until the end. God gained an angel and we lost a dear, sweet man.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, 1 p.m. at Smyrna Presbyterian Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Janet Knott.
Pallbearers will be Gary Wright, Chad Ellinger, Michael Good, Jerry Coffey, Travis Coffey, Benny Flory, Bobby and Ronnie Meek. Junior pallbearers will be Morgan Ellinger, Tripp Ellinger, Isaac Wright, Parker and Daniel Good, and Nathaniel Gillenwater. Honorary pallbearers will be Victor Clark, David and Jeffrey McCallister, Jimmy Roberson, Doug and Lisa Wright, Waltine Rankin and members of VFW Post 2424, Commander Herb T. Perrin, Mark Durland, Larry Miller, John Dennison, Steve Monterrozo, James Traynor, Jerry Robinson, and Chaplain Harold Dedo.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Donald Lee, Tammy and Ray Bare and all of Whitey's special caregivers at Waynesboro Manor, and the Hospice of the Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Whitey's name to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 174 Dooms Crossing Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 23, 2022.