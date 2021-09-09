Clinton Dewar "Dewey" Tomey
May 29, 1979 - September 7, 2021
Clinton Dewar "Dewey" Tomey, 42, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Tomey was born on May 29, 1979 in Alexandria, Louisiana, and was a son of the late Richard Hayes Tomey and surviving Darlene (Madison) Kier. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dewey enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing, camping, playing corn hole, canoeing, and tending to his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed listening to loud music.
Dewey is survived by his son, Zachary Dewar Tomey of Waynesboro; siblings, Patricia Wood, Ashley Hutchinson, Heather Tomey, Billy Madison, Christy Silvas; his granddaughter, Adeline Jomae Kennel; grandfather, Richard Tomey; grandmother, Leslie Tomey; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to his father, Dewey was preceded in death by a grandmother, Pauline Wilt; Roger Powell, and Juvenal Junior Loera Jr.
A gathering of family and friends will be announced in the coming days.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 9, 2021.