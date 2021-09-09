Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clinton Dewar "Dewey" Tomey
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Clinton Dewar "Dewey" Tomey

May 29, 1979 - September 7, 2021

Clinton Dewar "Dewey" Tomey, 42, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday September 7, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Tomey was born on May 29, 1979 in Alexandria, Louisiana, and was a son of the late Richard Hayes Tomey and surviving Darlene (Madison) Kier. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dewey enjoyed being outdoors. He loved fishing, camping, playing corn hole, canoeing, and tending to his vegetable garden. He also enjoyed listening to loud music.

Dewey is survived by his son, Zachary Dewar Tomey of Waynesboro; siblings, Patricia Wood, Ashley Hutchinson, Heather Tomey, Billy Madison, Christy Silvas; his granddaughter, Adeline Jomae Kennel; grandfather, Richard Tomey; grandmother, Leslie Tomey; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, Dewey was preceded in death by a grandmother, Pauline Wilt; Roger Powell, and Juvenal Junior Loera Jr.

A gathering of family and friends will be announced in the coming days.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so grateful for your love even though it wasn't nearly enough time. When you asked me to marry you, my heart did jumping jacks!! I never thought it would happen. You are the best man I've had the pleasure of knowing and I love you! I will be with you soon enough....until then my baby! Im' forever yours.
Elaine Hayes
September 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences to my grandson, Zachary Dewar Tomey and Dewey's mother, Darlene, and sister's Patricia and Ashley, also to his Grandfather, Richard Tomey. May God hold you all in HIS loving arms and know that time will heal all pains. Keep the faith and love in your hearts and memories always and know Dewey is always by your sides. God bless each of you.
Debbie and Rick Roberts
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results