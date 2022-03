Constance Fay CarterMarch 4, 1930 - January 11, 2021Constance Fay Carter, 90, of Nellysford, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Septemebr 18, 2021, at Rockfish Valley Baptist Church in Nellysford. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel.