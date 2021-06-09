Constance M. Smiley
March 10, 1955 - June 5, 2021
Constance Diane "Connie" (May) Smiley, 66, wife of John Franklin Smiley Sr. of 624 Augusta Farms Road, Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Constance was born in Hot Springs, Virginia on March 10, 1955, a daughter of Ruth Ellen (Campbell) May and the late James Cleveland "Jimmy" May.
Mrs. Smiley attended Mount Vernon Church of the Brethren, graduated from Buffalo Gap High School in 1973 and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mary Baldwin College. She was employed as an Insurance Agent with Mutual of Omaha and was the leading National Insurance Agent in 1992. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking, was an antique collector, and spending time with her cats.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 47 years and her mother of Churchville, are two sons, John Franklin "J.J." Smiley Jr. of Craigsville and Philip Craig Smiley and his wife, Kimberly of Roanoke; two brothers, Jeffrey A. May of Staunton and Richard L. "Ricky" May and his wife, Gail of Verona; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Terry Butler and Sheila Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Craigsville Cemetery by Pastor Dwight Roetto.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Kidney Association, 11921 Rockville Park, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 9, 2021.