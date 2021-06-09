Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Constance M. Smiley
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Buffalo Gap High School
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Constance M. Smiley

March 10, 1955 - June 5, 2021

Constance Diane "Connie" (May) Smiley, 66, wife of John Franklin Smiley Sr. of 624 Augusta Farms Road, Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.

Constance was born in Hot Springs, Virginia on March 10, 1955, a daughter of Ruth Ellen (Campbell) May and the late James Cleveland "Jimmy" May.

Mrs. Smiley attended Mount Vernon Church of the Brethren, graduated from Buffalo Gap High School in 1973 and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mary Baldwin College. She was employed as an Insurance Agent with Mutual of Omaha and was the leading National Insurance Agent in 1992. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking, was an antique collector, and spending time with her cats.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 47 years and her mother of Churchville, are two sons, John Franklin "J.J." Smiley Jr. of Craigsville and Philip Craig Smiley and his wife, Kimberly of Roanoke; two brothers, Jeffrey A. May of Staunton and Richard L. "Ricky" May and his wife, Gail of Verona; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Terry Butler and Sheila Davis.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Craigsville Cemetery by Pastor Dwight Roetto.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Kidney Association, 11921 Rockville Park, Suite 300, Rockville, Maryland 20852.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
Jun
13
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Craigsville Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
John, We were very sorry to hear of Connie's death and will remember her in our prayers.
Jim and Anne Mahoney
Other
June 13, 2021
JOHN, I'm so very sorry to hear this news. CONNIE was a dear friend at work. We ate lunch together and I really enjoyed her company. Will miss her.
DEBBIE MYERS
Work
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results