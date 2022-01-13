Menu
Cynthia B. Roadcap
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Henry Funeral Home
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA
Cynthia B. Roadcap

July 9, 1947 - January 10, 2022

Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Bowers) Roadcap, 74, widow of the late Gary Thomas Roadcap Sr., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Augusta Health.

She was born on July 9, 1947, in Staunton to the late Andrew and Helen (Argenbright) Bowers.

Mrs. Roadcap retired from Hollister and Target. She was a member of the Middlebrook Church of God. She had a passion for horses, country music, and watching Nascar and wrestling.

Surviving family members include six children and their spouses, Carolyn "Carol" Roadcap and Mark Steele, Gary Jr. "Tommy" and Tammy Roadcap, Randall "Randy" and Martha Roadcap, Kevin and Sherri Roadcap, Matthew and Pamela Roadcap, and Ashley Roadcap and fiancé, Andrew Taylor; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane Boyers; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, January 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Larry Strickler. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Middlebrook Church of God, 252 Middlebrook Rd, Middlebrook, VA 24459.

Please visit www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 13, 2022.
