Dale Clayton Shumate Sr.
Dale Clayton Shumate Sr., 74, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence.
A son of the late James Sherman Shumate and Vallie (Reavis) Shumate, he was born November 28, 1945 in N. Wilkesboro, N.C.
He was a founding member of Blue Ridge Builders Supply after honing his skills managing six Lowe's stores.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernie and Ralph Shumate; and brother-in-law, John Myers.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Sandra M. Shumate; son, Clayton and Jean Shumate; daughters, Nina and Jimmy Fortune, Lynn and Keith Allen, Christy and Troy Herring, Wendy and Shawn Harris; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Suzy Myers, Donna and Gary Messer. He also leaves behind two very dear friends, Vickie Shifflett and Gerald Shifflett.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. The family kindly asks that those attending wear face coverings.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, in Wayne Hills Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Billy Coffey. Interment will follow at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Masons Toy Box, or to The Alyssa House.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Nov. 11, 2020.