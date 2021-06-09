Menu
Dale Edward Early
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
Dale Edward Early

October 16, 1949 - June 4, 2021

Dale Edward Early, 71, husband of Catherine Lucille (Hise) Early of Crimora, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence.

Dale was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on October 16, 1949, a son of late Darrell Elwood and Betty Virginia (Crickenberger) Early.

Mr. Early retired from DuPont with 29 years of service. At the time of his death he was employed part time by Augusta County Service Authority.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Early was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Elwood Early, Kenneth Leroy Early, and Gary Wayne Early.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Madonna Lynn Liptrap (Daniel); two grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Early and Rebecca Leigh Rooney (Samuel Hughes); three great-grandchildren, Travis Michael Forbes, Harmony Nicole Cash, and Christopher Ivan Mason; a brother, Gerald Clinton Early (Betty); five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a number of nieces, nephews, and four aunts.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr, Staunton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lucille, So sorry to hear of Dale´s passing! I will miss seeing his familiar smile at the land fill as he ushered folks on through! You take care and thinking of you and your family!
Rebecca Camp
June 14, 2021
Condolences to family and friends
Randy & Cris Swortzel
June 9, 2021
Madonna and Catherine, so sorry to hear this. I moved to Lake Monticello in 2014 and was surprised to see Dale at a station hear one day. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Neil McLaughlin
June 8, 2021
We grew up together at Barren Ridge church .. we had youth group and Sunday school together .. such fond memories of such a great guy .. a friend to all and a load of of laughs.. he will be missed . We reconnected on Facebook .. I pray for peace as his family goes through this valley of death we know Dale is in heaven walking with Jesus ..
Dianne Campbell Miller
June 8, 2021
My thought and prayers are with you during this time of loss. I attended church with Dale during our teenage years and remember him fondly. May God wrap you in His arms and bring you peace.
Glenna Quick
June 8, 2021
Lucille and family: We are so sorry to hear the news of Dale's passing. Quite a shock for all of us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you all in these difficult times. Our sympathy is extended to you. Roger and Rose
Roger Crickenberger
June 7, 2021
