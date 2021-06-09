Dale Edward Early
October 16, 1949 - June 4, 2021
Dale Edward Early, 71, husband of Catherine Lucille (Hise) Early of Crimora, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at his residence.
Dale was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on October 16, 1949, a son of late Darrell Elwood and Betty Virginia (Crickenberger) Early.
Mr. Early retired from DuPont with 29 years of service. At the time of his death he was employed part time by Augusta County Service Authority.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Early was preceded in death by three brothers, Glenn Elwood Early, Kenneth Leroy Early, and Gary Wayne Early.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Madonna Lynn Liptrap (Daniel); two grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Early and Rebecca Leigh Rooney (Samuel Hughes); three great-grandchildren, Travis Michael Forbes, Harmony Nicole Cash, and Christopher Ivan Mason; a brother, Gerald Clinton Early (Betty); five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a number of nieces, nephews, and four aunts.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 9, 2021.