Dallas Eugene Tomey
Dallas Eugene Tomey, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Dallas was born in Waynesboro, Va. on May 12, 1950 to the late Delbert Eugene and Dollie Madison Allen Tomey.
A United States Army veteran, Dallas served his country with pride during the Vietnam War and later married the love of his life, Irene Harper. He retired from the Federal Highway Administration and lived the rest of his days in the home he, his wife and children built.
Dallas is survived by his children, Derek Tomey of Alaska, Justin (Amy Mooney) Tomey of Winchester, Camille Tomey of Lexington, and Daniel (Debra Wellman) Tomey of W.Va.; his siblings, Jeanette Gibson, Va., Sandra Miller, Ga., Carolyn (Chuck) Willis, Va., Shelia (David) Merritt, Va., Barry (Teresa) Tomey, Va., Melisa (Scott) Fisher, Va., and Phillip (Peggy) Tomey, Pa.; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Irene Harper, Dallas was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Mike Miller.
A Private Graveside Service with Military Honors was held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Ky. clarklegacycenter.com
.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 5, 2020.