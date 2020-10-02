Dane Cooper Thompson
Dane Cooper Thompson, 53, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born in Avon Lake, Ohio, on February 21, 1967, a son of the late Jan Buff Thompson and Patricia Jean (Hook) Thompson who survives.
Dane was a graduate of Avon Lake High School and Ashland University in Ohio. He held positions with THIS End Up Company, Krups Rowenta in Boston, Mass., and was most recently employed with The LYCRA Company as a transportation planner.
Dane never met a stranger as his warm smile, quick wit is what drew people to him. He was a collector of antiques and Breweriana, was an avid supporter of Craft Beer Industry, and supported the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In addition to his mother, survivors include Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hook, Mr. and Mrs. John Hillegas, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Barnham, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Clark, Ms. Kelsey Grove, Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Grove, Ms. Amy Goldman, Mr. Jeff Hook, Mr. and Mrs. James Hook, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Cross, Ms. Sandra Johnson, Mr. Charles McKenzie, Ms. Kimberly McKenzie; wife of his heart, Sherri Stover Turner; stepdaughter, Kayla Nicole Turner; stepdaughter, Megan Davis Lampert; son-in-law, Ryan Lampert; granddaughter, Elliana Ryan Lampert; grandson, Bennett Michael Lampert: sister-in-law, Gina McKenney and husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Scotti Troxell and husband, Randy; brother-in-law, Michael Stover and wife, Tayna Stover; nieces, Sydney McKenney, Emily McKenney, Jessi Stover, and Grace Stover; and nephew, Jordan Troxell.
Following cremation, a private family memorial service will be held at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.