Darrell Lane Beyeler
July 9, 1945 - June 7, 2021
Darrell Lane Beyeler, 75, of Fishersville Virginia, passed away from complications of Parkinsons disease on June 7, 2021. He was born in Wayne County, Ohio on July 9, 1945 to Noah Allen and Viola Mast Beyeler. He married Orpha (Weaver) Beyeler on March 6, 1971.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, John Alfred Beyeler, Harold Beyeler, Mary Hertzler, David Beyeler, Donovan Beyeler and Carl Beyeler.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Orpha; sons, Curtis (Megan) of Mint Spring, Va. and Eric (Sandra) of Lancaster, Pa.; his grandchildren, Eva, Hans and Evan; sisters, LaVerne Shedoudy of California and Anne Burkholder of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Springdale Mennonite Church.
For more information and to share memories and condolences visit www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.