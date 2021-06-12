Menu
Darrell Lane Beyeler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Darrell Lane Beyeler

July 9, 1945 - June 7, 2021

Darrell Lane Beyeler, 75, of Fishersville Virginia, passed away from complications of Parkinsons disease on June 7, 2021. He was born in Wayne County, Ohio on July 9, 1945 to Noah Allen and Viola Mast Beyeler. He married Orpha (Weaver) Beyeler on March 6, 1971.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, John Alfred Beyeler, Harold Beyeler, Mary Hertzler, David Beyeler, Donovan Beyeler and Carl Beyeler.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Orpha; sons, Curtis (Megan) of Mint Spring, Va. and Eric (Sandra) of Lancaster, Pa.; his grandchildren, Eva, Hans and Evan; sisters, LaVerne Shedoudy of California and Anne Burkholder of Indiana and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Springdale Mennonite Church.

For more information and to share memories and condolences visit www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Springdale Mennonite Church
170 Hall School Road, Waynesboror,, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
My sympathy to you Orpha for your loss. Parkinson´s is a terrible disease & it affected both our husbands. My prayers are with you.
Judy Kamienski (from Parkinson´s support group)
June 15, 2021
