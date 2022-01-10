Darrell Walter Henderson
Walter Henderson, 51, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.
