Darrell Walter Henderson
Darrell Walter Henderson

Walter Henderson, 51, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 10, 2022.
My condolences to the family,he will be truly missed,we was brothers for over 20+years,run team to California,me an Darell an Rodney Washington was the the 3 ameigo,greatly missed
Kevin Lester
January 10, 2022
