Darrell Walter HendersonWalter Henderson, 51, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro.Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.