David Alan Arnold



January 13, 1952 - March 12, 2021



David Alan Arnold, age 69, died early on Friday morning following a long illness. He was born in Waynesboro, Va., the son of Nina and Eugene Arnold, both deceased. Over the last ten years, Dave has resided with his sister, Lesa and brother-in-law, Frank Chesson, first in Kernersville and more recently at High Rock Lake near Lexington, N.C.



A quiet, private person, Dave was fiercely protective of his parents and acted as primary caregiver in their final years. He was quick to respond to the needs of other family members and neighbors living near them in Waynesboro. David was employed in manufacturing and construction prior to retirement. He spent many a day carp fishing in the South River and welcomed anyone to join him. Walking his dogs, Jake and later Max, to the park was a daily joy. In earlier years Dave loved running the family's dogs while rabbit hunting.



Extended family include Lesa Chesson and husband, Frank of Lexington, N.C., and their family, Chris Chesson and wife, Jennifer of Galena, Ohio, Lauren Harris and husband, Mike of Wallburg, N.C.; Gene Arnold (deceased) and wife, Jeannie of Carolina Beach, and their family, Ken Arnold (wife, Heather), Joe Arnold, and Patty Arnold, all of Carolina Beach; Ben Arnold (wife Jennifer) of Drum, Pa.; and numerous great-nephews and nieces.



Without a doubt, Dave will be missed by many, but memories and stories of him will remain alive and well. A private family graveside service will be conducted through McDow Funeral Home and Augusta Memorial Park on Saturday, March 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, Dave would like friends to donate to their local animal shelter. Heartfelt thanks and appreciation are extended to all staff at Alston Brook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington where Dave was gently cared for during his final days.



Published by The News Virginian on Mar. 18, 2021.