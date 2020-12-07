David F. Branham
David Franklin Branham, 72, a resident of Waynesboro, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Augusta Health.
A son of the late George and Alma (Gallihugh) Branham, he was born on August 27, 1948.
He served his country faithfully with the United States Army during Vietnam.
Mr. Branham was retired as a drywall specialist with Piedmont Plaster and Drywall.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sonny Branham.
Surviving are his wife Judy Branham; son, Chris Branham; daughters, Beth Branham Harlow, and Ellen Branham Allen; sister, June Branham; and stepdaughter, Heather Payne; grandchildren, Tyler Johnson, Zachary Johnson, Matthew Harlow, Charley Allen, Avery Allen, Francesca Branham, Justin C. Payne, Courtney Payne, and Hunter Payne.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Riverview Cemetery.
