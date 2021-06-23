Menu
David M. Rudiak
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA
David M. Rudiak

January 12, 1943 - April 24, 2021

David Mitchell Rudiak, 78, of Staunton, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro, 565 Pine Avenue, Waynesboro.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro
565 Pine Avenue, Waynesboro, VA
