Davy Lee Thacker Sr.
February 15, 1942 - April 9, 2022
Davy Lee Thacker Sr., age 80, of Afton, died on Saturday April 9, 2022, at Waynesboro Manor in Waynesboro, Virginia. Davy was born on February 15, 1942, in Nelson County (Shipman), a son of the late Leland D. Thacker and Helen F. Johnson Thacker.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Broussard Thacker in 2006; two sons, Hank S. Thacker and Edward Dugas; and one sister. Betty T. Hampton.
Davy was a member of the Methodist faith. He was a United States Marine Veteran and retired after 30 years of service as a welder with Acme Visual Records. He was an avid History buff with a great memory up and until his death. He was a lover of Country music and nothing more exciting to him than Nascar as he loved his racing and nothing more exciting than speeding down the open highways on his motorcycle. He sat a record in Louisiana by receiving more speeding tickets in the state than any other individual and as he would say "AINT THAT SOMETHING".
Davy is survived by his companion, Joyce Hatchett of Crozet; three sons, Davy Lee Thacker Jr. of Lake Charles, Louisiana, John W. Thacker of Ragley, Louisiana, and Jeffrey W. Thacker of Sebastian, Florida; two daughters, Judy A. Blevins of Pittsburgh, Texas, and Betty S. Hebert of Lake Charles, Louisiana; three stepsons, Clyde J. Dugas and Michael L. Dugas, both of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Jack D. Dugas of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania; one brother, Dennis Morgan Spain of Chesterfield, Virginia; one sister, Shelia Call of Richmond, Virginia; 27 grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
The family suggests those wishing to make memorial contributions consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The American Cancer Society
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating.
Interment will follow in the Davis Cemetery at Shipman. The family will receive friends one hour before time of service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 12, 2022.