Deborah Lois Neal Galloway



Febuary 10,1958 - December 10, 2020



She was born Febuary 10, 1958 and was daughter to Wallace C. Neal and Ellen B. Neal (deceased) of Seneca, S.C.



She is survived by fiance, Randall Fitzgerald; sons, Paul Douglas and Shawn Patrick Claytor of Lyndhurst, Scott and Kayla Fitzgerald of N.C.; sister to Steve and Judy Brickey of Va., Tony and Jean Neal of Ga., Craig and Cheryl White of Lyndhurst, Va. and Wallace "Buddy" and Lisa Neal of Ga. She was an incredible grandmother and leaves behind much loved grandchildren,nieces and nephews along with many children and adults she "Adopted" as family and friends throughout her life.



Special mention of sister, Cheryl and close family friend, Sharon Claytor for caring of Debby during her battle of Cancer.



Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 15, 2020.