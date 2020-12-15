She was born Febuary 10, 1958 and was daughter to Wallace C. Neal and Ellen B. Neal (deceased) of Seneca, S.C.
She is survived by fiance, Randall Fitzgerald; sons, Paul Douglas and Shawn Patrick Claytor of Lyndhurst, Scott and Kayla Fitzgerald of N.C.; sister to Steve and Judy Brickey of Va., Tony and Jean Neal of Ga., Craig and Cheryl White of Lyndhurst, Va. and Wallace "Buddy" and Lisa Neal of Ga. She was an incredible grandmother and leaves behind much loved grandchildren,nieces and nephews along with many children and adults she "Adopted" as family and friends throughout her life.
Special mention of sister, Cheryl and close family friend, Sharon Claytor for caring of Debby during her battle of Cancer.
I WILL CHERISH OUR, ALL OF THE MEMORIES WE HAVE MADE, COME UPON, ONLY YOU WOULD NO THAT #1. AND ALL THE MEMORIES YOU, I & CHERYL SPENT GETTING TO KNOW EACH OTHER, YOU ARE, STILL ARE MY BESTEST CUZZIN EVER. I LOVE YOU MISS DEBORAH LOIS NEAL GALLOWAY. R.I.P. SWEETIE. UR CUZ Colleen. p.p. give all xo's fm. all. God Bless. Amen. XOXOXO'S
Colleen Yvette Griffin
December 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Brandy comer
December 17, 2020
Our son Timothy lost a good friend. She was special to him..I did not have a chance to meet her .
Brenda Warren
December 15, 2020
Momma, we all love and I told you before you grew your wings that everything would be alright. We all know your still here with us and you always will be in our hearts. Paul Dalton said he loves you gammy!