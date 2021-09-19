Deborah Davisson Garrison
August 23, 1948 - September 3, 2021
Deborah "Dede" Davisson Garrison, 73, of Greenwood, Ind., died on Friday, September 3, 2021, after a long illness. Dede was born on August 23, 1948, in Waynesboro, Va., to Edwin and Mary (Spilman) Davisson. She was the granddaughter of Louis and Emily Spilman, founders of the News Virginian newspaper.
Dede attended Lawrence University, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Indianapolis, and her master's degree from Indiana University. Dede taught English at Tri-West Middle School in Hendricks County, Ind.
Dede was a natural teacher, and an empathetic listener. She moved through life with extraordinary courage and grace, and built a strong community of friends wherever she lived. Her thoughtful hand-written notes were treasured by family and friends.
In addition to her father, Dede is preceded in death by husbands, Ray Lawless and Doug Garrison. She is survived by her mother, Mary Spilman Davisson; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Natalie Phillips; granddaughters, Elise and Corinne; sister, Mimi; brother, Ed "E.O."; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends are invited to share their memories of Dede at the Wilson St. Pierre online guestbook, and find more information through their website, stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 19, 2021.