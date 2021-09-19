DeDe was a loving, kind, and generous friend.

As single parents we enjoyed sharing stories and adventures with you young energetic sons, who we adored.

DeDe and I could talk for hours. She had a depth of understanding and ability to listen without judgement.

As times and funds allowed we would go to a movie or an occasional dinner. We kidded about sharing our last $5.00.

Rest on Peace my friend.

You will alwasy hold a very special place in my heart.

Ann Sawyer Friend September 14, 2021