Deborah Davisson Garrison
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN
Deborah Davisson Garrison

August 23, 1948 - September 3, 2021

Deborah "Dede" Davisson Garrison, 73, of Greenwood, Ind., died on Friday, September 3, 2021, after a long illness. Dede was born on August 23, 1948, in Waynesboro, Va., to Edwin and Mary (Spilman) Davisson. She was the granddaughter of Louis and Emily Spilman, founders of the News Virginian newspaper.

Dede attended Lawrence University, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Indianapolis, and her master's degree from Indiana University. Dede taught English at Tri-West Middle School in Hendricks County, Ind.

Dede was a natural teacher, and an empathetic listener. She moved through life with extraordinary courage and grace, and built a strong community of friends wherever she lived. Her thoughtful hand-written notes were treasured by family and friends.

In addition to her father, Dede is preceded in death by husbands, Ray Lawless and Doug Garrison. She is survived by her mother, Mary Spilman Davisson; son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Natalie Phillips; granddaughters, Elise and Corinne; sister, Mimi; brother, Ed "E.O."; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends are invited to share their memories of Dede at the Wilson St. Pierre online guestbook, and find more information through their website, stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street, Greenwood, IN
Sep
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sugar Grove Cemetery
near New Richmond, IN
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dede was one of the kindest people I ever met. Great conversationalist on any subject. Friend to stray animals and people. Very generous with her time and talent. If you got a gift from her it was something very personal and specific to you. I will forever treasure her memory and the tiny "Lucy" doll she gave me. Love to the family. Lucy Horne Sealy TX
Lucy Horne
Friend
September 26, 2021
We are very sorry for your family's loss and wish you the best through this sad time.
Will Fletcher
Friend
September 26, 2021
DeDe was a loving, kind, and generous friend.
As single parents we enjoyed sharing stories and adventures with you young energetic sons, who we adored.
DeDe and I could talk for hours. She had a depth of understanding and ability to listen without judgement.
As times and funds allowed we would go to a movie or an occasional dinner. We kidded about sharing our last $5.00.
Rest on Peace my friend.
You will alwasy hold a very special place in my heart.
Ann Sawyer
Friend
September 14, 2021
