Debra Shifflett
April 22, 1960 - September 30, 2021
Debra B. Shifflett, 61, wife of Jeffrey Shifflett of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the memory care unit of the Regency.
She was born April 22, 1960, a daughter of the late Henry W. Sr., and Mary L. (Bell) Barker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, David Barker.
Survivors in addition to her husband include a daughter, Heather of Richmond; siblings, Donna Garber, Henry Barker and wife, Patricia.
All services will be private.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Debbie's caregivers and friends at the memory care unit of the Regency, Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Augusta Health Hospital and emergency room staff, great niece Allie Garber, Donna Garber and special friend Sharon Randolph.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 2, 2021.