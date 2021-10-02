Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Debra Shifflett
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Debra Shifflett

April 22, 1960 - September 30, 2021

Debra B. Shifflett, 61, wife of Jeffrey Shifflett of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the memory care unit of the Regency.

She was born April 22, 1960, a daughter of the late Henry W. Sr., and Mary L. (Bell) Barker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, David Barker.

Survivors in addition to her husband include a daughter, Heather of Richmond; siblings, Donna Garber, Henry Barker and wife, Patricia.

All services will be private.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Debbie's caregivers and friends at the memory care unit of the Regency, Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, Augusta Health Hospital and emergency room staff, great niece Allie Garber, Donna Garber and special friend Sharon Randolph.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.