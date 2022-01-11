Debra Ann Simmons
July 4, 1957 - January 6, 2022
Debra Ann Simmons, 64, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home.
Debra was born July 4, 1957 in Virginia to the late Raymond C. Simmons and Hilda J. Simmons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her brothers, Charles Mattox and Curry C. Simmons; sisters, Lovern Puccio and Rose Eaves; nieces, Regna Forbes and Mandy Branch; nephew, Charley Morris
Debra is survived by her beloved daughter, Beth Ann Simmons; sisters, Lena Booth, Bessie Tanner, Dinah Vegas and Edith Simmons; sister-in-law, Beda Mattox; and a number nieces and nephews.
Debra was cremated and the family will receive all day on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 215 Rosser Ave. Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 11, 2022.