Debra Ann Simmons
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Debra Ann Simmons

July 4, 1957 - January 6, 2022

Debra Ann Simmons, 64, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her home.

Debra was born July 4, 1957 in Virginia to the late Raymond C. Simmons and Hilda J. Simmons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her brothers, Charles Mattox and Curry C. Simmons; sisters, Lovern Puccio and Rose Eaves; nieces, Regna Forbes and Mandy Branch; nephew, Charley Morris

Debra is survived by her beloved daughter, Beth Ann Simmons; sisters, Lena Booth, Bessie Tanner, Dinah Vegas and Edith Simmons; sister-in-law, Beda Mattox; and a number nieces and nephews.

Debra was cremated and the family will receive all day on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 215 Rosser Ave. Waynesboro, VA 22980.

Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family.
Karen
Other
January 14, 2022
so very sorry for your loss...prayers for the family
Cyndi Tillman Johnson
January 12, 2022
