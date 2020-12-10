Denise Faye Brugler
April 30, 1959 - December 6, 2020
Denise Faye (Burnett) Brugler, 61, of New Hope, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Brugler was born on April 30, 1959 in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Vernon and Mary (Mills) Burnett. She worked at Genicom as a computer analyst, and most recently as Office Manager for the Hope Cancer Center. She loved reading and spending time with her dogs.
Denise is survived by her husband of 31 years, Tom Brugler.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Brugler is survived by a son, Dustin Brugler and girlfriend, Jacklyn Lamoy of Fishersville; siblings, Larry Skillman and wife, Deb of Grottoes, Sandy Skillman Rooney and husband, Mike of Bristol, Va., Michael Skillman of Waynesboro; and a sister-in-law, Cynthia Burnett of Stuarts Draft.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Burnett and a sister, Patsy Painter.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Those wishing may share memories or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 10, 2020.