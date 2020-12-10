Dolores Marie Chappel
August 4, 1936 - December 6, 2020
Dolores Marie Chappel, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Staunton, Virginia. Dolores was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1936, daughter to the late Earl E. Kopp and Lily G. Kopp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Sam" Chappel and her three siblings.
She is survived by her five children, Don Hartlaub (wife Gisela) Falcon, Colo.; Ron Hartlaub (wife Penny) Greenville, Va.; Penny Liebst, Houston, Texas; Tim Hartlaub, Yukon, Okla.; and Terri Campbell (husband Jeff), Stafford, Va. She has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was a homemaker until she was employed by Safeway for 16 years in Woodbridge, Virginia. She retired in 1990 and moved to Augusta County.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. COVID restrictions will be observed so wearing a mask and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (www.brafb.org
) or the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org/donate
).
Family and friends may share memories and condolences atwww.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 10, 2020.