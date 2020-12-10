Menu
Dolores Marie Chappel
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA
Dolores Marie Chappel

August 4, 1936 - December 6, 2020

Dolores Marie Chappel, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Staunton, Virginia. Dolores was born in Hanover, Pennsylvania on August 4, 1936, daughter to the late Earl E. Kopp and Lily G. Kopp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Sam" Chappel and her three siblings.

She is survived by her five children, Don Hartlaub (wife Gisela) Falcon, Colo.; Ron Hartlaub (wife Penny) Greenville, Va.; Penny Liebst, Houston, Texas; Tim Hartlaub, Yukon, Okla.; and Terri Campbell (husband Jeff), Stafford, Va. She has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker until she was employed by Safeway for 16 years in Woodbridge, Virginia. She retired in 1990 and moved to Augusta County.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 12, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville. COVID restrictions will be observed so wearing a mask and social distancing is required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (www.brafb.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/donate).

Family and friends may share memories and condolences at

www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA
So sorry to lose my dear pool pal, but now she can be reunited with her beloved Sam whom she dearly loved. My sincere sympathy to her family.
Bonnie Carroll
December 10, 2020
