Donald Franklyn Wright
Donald Franklyn Wright, 87, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Shenandoah Hospice House.
He was born on February 20, 1933, a son of the late Floyd and Hallie (Craig) Wright.
Donald served his country in the United States Army, attended the University of Virginia, and retired from General Electric as a technical editor.
Donald was a member of Mountain View Mennonite Church where he served as superintendent, teacher, Torchbearer leader, member of MYF, served as a church greeter, helped with the MDS, and was the Sherando Barber.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann (Bridge) Wright; his children, Ronnie Wright and Rena Rines, Donna Walsh and husband, Jim, Phyllis Hostetler and husband, Jesse, and D.F. Wright and wife, Cindy; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mountain View Mennonite Church with Pastor Earl Monroe officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Wright, D. F. Wright, Tanner Wright, Tyler Wright, Paul Jones, Brett Hostetler, Bryan Hostetler, Jim Walsh, Jessie Hostetler, Seth Gardner, Lee Spurling, Jake Floyd and Jimmy Greis. Honorary pallbearers will be Brittany Jones, Lauren Gardner, Jessah Hostetler, Kasey Spurling, Elizabeth Greis, Carmen Hewitt, Rena Rines, Emilee Floyd, Cara Wright and Caitlynn Wright.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
Mary and family would like to give a special thank you to the many friends and family members for all the food, prayers and visits during Don's illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Mennonite Church Building Fund, P.O. 208 Lyndhurst, Virginia, or the Augusta Health Foundation in care Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.