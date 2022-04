Donald Lee Harwley



February 11, 1947 - April 14, 2022



Donald Lee Harwley passed away on April 14, 2022, at the age of 75, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. A memorial service will be held 5p.m. on April 22, 2022, at McDow Funeral Home Chapel.



Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 17, 2022.