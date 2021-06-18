Donald F. Shirley
April 11, 1934 - June 15, 2021
Donald Franklin Shirley, 87, widower of Barbara Ann (Clemmons) Shirley of Howardsville Turnpike, Stuarts Draft passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Shirley was born in Sherando, Virginia on April 11, 1934, a son of the Sidney and Zula (Harman) Shirley.
Donald was a member of the Sherando United Methodist Church. He was a 21 year veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Lyndhurst/Sherando VFW Post # 8479.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Shirley was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Jerry, and Sidney Ray Shirley.
Surviving are two daughters, Diana F. Humphreys and her husband, Darrell of Stuarts Draft and Nancy L. Shrewsbury and her husband, Jay of Kents Store; six brothers, Butch Shirley and Ronnie Shirley and his wife, Ann of Lyndhurst, Paul Shirley of Timberville, Eddie Shirley and his wife, Sandra of Lyndhurst, Bruce Shirley of Stuarts Draft, and Steve Shirley of Hopewell; four sisters, Peggy Monroe and Doris Bailey and her husband, Lonnie of Lyndhurst, Bonnie Sue Campbell of Stuarts Draft, and Mary Lou Jones of Lynchburg; five grandchildren, Dallas Humphreys, Christy Woodson and her husband Jermaine, Justin Shrewsbury and his wife, Carrie, Caitlin Humphreys, and Zachary Burrows and his wife Kayla; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Sherando United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Reverend Billy Coffey.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah, Post Office Box 1000, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 18, 2021.