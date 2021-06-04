Menu
Donnie Cleveland "Buddy" Campbell Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway
Roseland, VA
Donnie Cleveland "Buddy" Campbell Sr.

November 15, 1942 - May 30, 2021

Donnie Cleveland "Buddy" Campbell Sr., 78, of Lowesville, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Born in Amherst County, on November 15, 1942, he was a son of the late Vincent York Campbell and Edith Kerr Campbell.

Buddy was the owner and operator of Campbell Trucking and was a member of Clifford Baptist Church. He loved bluegrass music and even started farming in his later years. He was an avid fan of all things racing, and was known for saying, "main thing is, don't panic", regardless of the situation.

He is survived by a son, Donnie C. Campbell Jr. (Audrey) of Piney River; a daughter, Stacy C. Austin (Mike) of Lynchburg; a brother, Ted Campbell (Joann) of Clifford; grandchildren, Adelaide C. Goodwin (Conor), and Vincent Y. Campbell (Katelyn); great-grandson, Rowan Goodwin; a special friend, Spicky Wood; his four-legged pals, Gabby and Hambone, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Campbell.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.

7661 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland, VA 22967

Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
7661 Patrick Henry Highway, Roseland, VA
Jun
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with Buddy´s immediate family and all who knew him.
Bennie and Cookie
Family
June 6, 2021
Buddy was a good man. We met in 1967 when I worked at Lynchburg Foundry. He was honest and a hard worker. He will be missed. RIP Buddy.
Kenneth Farrar
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Donnie´s passing! Went to school with him and he was a very nice person! He will be missed!
Lorine and Peyton Campbell
Friend
June 4, 2021
Some of the best memories I have was helping with that 99 race car. I know he will be missed, may the best to all the family
Tommy Harvey
Friend
June 4, 2021
