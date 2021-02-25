Judy and Rick, my deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. She was a wonderful woman who blessed my life numerous times growing up and as an adult. I am thankful to have so many fond memories of her. Her infectious laugh and strength of character stand out to me. May this time of grief for you both be softened by the knowledge that her faith puts her in eternity with God, your father and Sandy. I am both grieving and rejoicing with you.

Jane Chase February 26, 2021