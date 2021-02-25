Doris "Dodi" C. Bonin
March 17, 1927 - February 22, 2021
Doris "Dodi" C. Bonin, 93, widow of the late Richard E. Bonin, passed away Tuesday night, February 22, 2021 at Shenandoah House in Fishersville. She was born March 17, 1927 in Southbridge, Mass., daughter of the late Albert and Rose Lusignan.
In addition to her parents, Dodi was preceded in death by Richard, her beloved husband of 63 years; a daughter, Sandra Rose Bonin Anderson; her sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Charlie Roy; her in-laws, Joseph and Albertina Bonin; and lifelong friends, Bob and Joan Gasparoli.
Survivors include a son, Richard Allen Bonin and his wife, Kim, of St. Louis, Mo.; a daughter, Judy Ann Bonin of Staunton; a son-in-law, Van Cleve Anderson of Waynesboro; two grandsons, Eric Russell Bonin and his wife, Emily, of St. Louis, and Jeffrey Paul Bonin, of Chapel Hill, N.C. Also surviving is Dodi's "bestie" and partner-in-crime of 50 years, Ruth Grover; and special family friend, MaryAnn Hall, of Stuarts Draft.
Dodi graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1948 and married her college sweetheart, Richard, on September 17, 1949. She loved sports, excelling early in life at bowling, and later in life when becoming an avid golfer, twice winning Club Champion in 1981 and 1983. Dodi also enjoyed swimming with her "Tree House" ladies and playing racquetball and tennis. She fondly remembered her time volunteering with the Rebecca Kerr Auxiliary at King's Daughters Hospital. Dodi loved to travel and loved being "Mom" most of all.
Dodi was a devoted Christian and member of Saint Francis Catholic Church and she was a true Conservative American Patriot who loved her country. Of greatest importance, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
The family would like to thank Dodi's "girls", her caregivers from Home Instead throughout the past six years, Wilma Thomas, Sandy Wyant, Betty Strother, Diane Harrison, Kim McKay, Carrie Sprouse, Lillian Jaquier, Phyllis Vest, Angie Simmons, Laurie Potter, and Sharon Tyree. You ladies have already earned your wings. Thanks also to everyone at Augusta Health and Shenandoah House, who so kindly cared for Dodi these past three weeks.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. by Father Joe Wamala at Oak Lawn Mausoleum & Memory Gardens, at 1921 Shutterlee Mill Road, Staunton, Va., in the Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (Shenandoah House). You may donate online at www.augustahealth.com/foundation
or call the Augusta Health Foundation at (540)332-5174.
Published by The News Virginian on Feb. 25, 2021.