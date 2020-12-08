Dorothea "Dot" Cleavenger
Dorothea "Dot" Cleavenger, age 85, of Breckenridge, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Services will be held at a later date in Stuarts Draft, Virginia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
Dorothea Jean Simons was born on June 10, 1935, in Nutter Fort, West Virginia to parents, Richard Burton Simons and Connie Lucille Sandy Simons. She attended Roosevelt Wilson High School and was a majorette. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class in 1953. After graduation, Dot worked as a switchboard operator for the telephone company for 14 years. On January 1, 1954, Dorothea married Walter Lee Cleavenger in Clarksburg, West Virginia. In 1967, she and her family moved to Virginia, where she worked for Augusta County School District. She was a very active member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Stuarts Draft, Virginia for 47 years. She sang in the choir and was involved with the bereavement meal ministry at the church. Dot also was a Girl Scout leader, and helped start girl's little league basketball in Stuarts Draft. She was her children's biggest fan and was at every activity. In 2014, she and Walt moved to Breckenridge, Texas to be closer to their daughter and family. While in Breckenridge, they attended First United Methodist Church. Dot was smart and always worried about everyone else, helping any and everyone in need. Her two grandsons were the light of her life and she was so proud of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Connie Simons; one sister, Nancy Lee Tulloh; and one son, Walter Lee Cleavenger Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Walter Cleavenger Sr. of Breckenridge, Texas; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Byerly and husband, Tim of Breckenridge, Texas; two grandchildren, Kyle Richard Cleavenger of Alexandria, Virginia, Andrew Dorsey Byerly of Tilden, Texas; and one sister, Shirley Ann Barkes.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 8, 2020.