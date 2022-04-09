Menu
Dorothy Mae "Dot" Stinespring
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Waynesboro Church of the Nazarene
Dorothy "Dot" Mae Stinespring

Dorothy "Dot" Mae Stinespring, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born August 4, 1936, she was daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha Pultz. She married her love of her life Conley J. Stinespring on July 1, 1955. She was a faithful member of the Church of the Nazarene. She retired from Genicom in 1997. She then worked with her husband at Bethany Lutheran Church until early 2020.

Surviving are her three children, Kathy Vest and husband, Tom, Tim Stinespring and wife, Angel and Terry Stinespring; grandchildren, Travis Stinespring, Troy Stinespring and partner, Emily Blayke, Ashley Bennett and husband, Joel, Amber Vest and partner, Josh Cross and Joel Fulwider; great-grandchildren, Ethan Prewer, Camden Cross, Luke Bennett, Liam Bennett and Jocelyn Stinespring.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Conley J. Stinespring and 14 special brothers and sisters and three special in-laws. One special surviving sister, Pauline Keys of Maryland. Special sister in-law, Jackie Comer and many other special in-laws.

The family will receive friends and family from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Waynesboro Church of the Nazarene.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Waynesboro Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Jim Corbin and Pastor Tim Bohlmann will be officiating. A Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Apr. 9, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.