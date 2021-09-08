Earman E. Reed
May 21, 1956 - September 5, 2021
WAYNESBORO, Va.
Earman "Ernie" Eugene Reed, 65, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Reed was born in Staunton on May 21, 1956, to the late Bill and Dora (Fox) Reed.
Earman was a RV mechanic for over 40 years. He attended Faith Christian Church and was a member of the Staunton Moose. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and Nascar fan and loved riding in the mountains.
He is survived by a son, Jonathan Reed; a daughter, Chasity Reed; a brother, Willis Reed; a sister, Zane Roadcap; three grandchildren, Tamra Hunt, William Santiago, and Jordan Reed; two great-grandchildren, Ashlyn Hunt and Bentley Hunt; and a number of special friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Craig and Eddie "Skeeter" Reed.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be William Santiago, Glenn Howard, Jordan Reed, Jerry Weaver, Eric Elkins, and Travis Hunt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Augusta SPCA, 33 Archery Ln., Staunton, VA 24401.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 8, 2021.