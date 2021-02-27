Edgar Marshall Eaves
Edgar Marshall Eaves, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Monroe Health & Rehab Center in Charlottesville, Va.
Marshall was born on June 25, 1938 in Waynesboro, Va., the son of the late John David and Helen (Murray) Eaves.
He retired from the Waynesboro District Home after 27 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frances Eaves and one brother, John William Eaves.
Marshall leaves to mourn, four sisters, Rheba Dudley, Juanita Sims, Gladys Elaine Stuart and Connie Howard (John); one sister-in-law, Marva Eaves; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thank you to the Staff of Heart Haven, Monroe Health & Rehab Center and Legacy Hospice.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery. All covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com
professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
Published by The News Virginian from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.