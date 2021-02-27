Menu
Edgar Marshall Eaves
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA
Edgar Marshall Eaves

Edgar Marshall Eaves, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Monroe Health & Rehab Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Marshall was born on June 25, 1938 in Waynesboro, Va., the son of the late John David and Helen (Murray) Eaves.

He retired from the Waynesboro District Home after 27 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frances Eaves and one brother, John William Eaves.

Marshall leaves to mourn, four sisters, Rheba Dudley, Juanita Sims, Gladys Elaine Stuart and Connie Howard (John); one sister-in-law, Marva Eaves; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Special thank you to the Staff of Heart Haven, Monroe Health & Rehab Center and Legacy Hospice.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the chapel of McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery. All covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.

Published by The News Virginian from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
Mar
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will truly miss him, in Special Olympic, rest in Pease my friend.
Cathy Cox
Friend
March 3, 2021
Jonelle Howard
Family
March 3, 2021
Love you Uncle rest well
Jonelle Howard
Family
March 3, 2021
To the family,I have not seen my cousin over 20 years but what I remember when i came Waynesboro he was the most kind person to me and others always ! My sincere condolences ! Love always cousin Tim.
Tim Coates
Family
March 3, 2021
Marshall was one sweet and loving gentleman whom I met through Calvary U.M. church. He was a faithful follower of Christ and attended Sunday School faithfully. I will miss that friendly smile. RIP my friend up with the angles now.
Dawn Evans
Friend
March 3, 2021
I worked with Marshall for many years at The District Home. He was always happy, smiling & a sweet soul. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Margaret Batton
March 2, 2021
Our sympathy and prayers to the family. May God continue to give you strength and blessings during this difficult time.
Carolyn and Larry Goines
Friend
March 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Many thoughts and prayers for the family.
Lorraine Massie
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
So sorry for yalls loss of Marshall He was such a loving caring man I enjoyed being one of his care givers at Heart Havens he always had a smile on his face and he loved to go out and have a great time .
Tabatha. Cox and family
Tabatha Cox
Friend
March 1, 2021
Everyone that knew Marshall loved him. He was a very special man. All of our love to his family.
Christy and Andrew Collins
March 1, 2021
m so sorry to hear of Marshall’s passing. Marshall was the most sweetest and kindest man I ever knew. He was always smiling and happy and he loved going to church and singing! No words can make this easy just know I’m here if you need anything!
Crystal Farris
Friend
March 1, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Marshall's passing. I worked with him at the District Home. He was a really nice man. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Ronette Poole
February 28, 2021
Ruby and family, we are praying for you! Marshall was so special to everyone he met. We were lucky and had the privilege to get to work with him and to really know him.
Shannon & Rebeka Knott
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results