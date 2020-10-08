Edgar Myrtle



January 7, 1933 - October 2, 2020



Edgar Berman Myrtle was born January 7, 1933 in Waynesboro, Virginia, the son of Bradley and Julia Courtney Myrtle. He passed away at St. Mary's Hospice House on Friday, October 2, 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Betty Rankin Myrtle of Athens; daughter, Alana Myrtle Bucholtz (John) of Columbus, Georgia; beloved grandchildren, Kinsley Marie Cowart of Atlanta, Georgia, Jasper Newton Cowart of Macon, Georgia and Huntley Blair Cowart of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his brother, Bradley Alexander "Mike" Myrtle of Waynesboro, Virginia; and sister, Juanita Myrtle Weller of Palm Beach, Florida; in addition to many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Myrtle Quick; and son, Marcus Blair Myrtle.



Edgar was a United States Army Korean War veteran. He graduated from Washington and Lee University, Lexington, Virginia in 1959 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. After college, Edgar took a position with Dupont in Virginia. It was at Dupont that he met and married Betty, the love of his life in 1960. They were later transferred to Delaware and Edgar finished his Dupont career in Athens. After his Dupont years, he and Betty managed their antiques business for another 25 years. He was a long time active member of the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens.



Edgar had an inquisitive mind, loved his family and friends, especially beach trips with his family. He appreciated his blessings, fine art and music. He will be missed by all who knew him. The family is especially grateful to the staff at St. Mary's Hospice House for their wonderful care.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to consider a contribution to the Georgia Museum of Art in Edgar's memory.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 8, 2020.