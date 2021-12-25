Edith Marie Martin
June 18, 1936 - December 21, 2021
Edith Marie Martin, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 in Waynesboro. She was born on June 18, 1936 in Augusta County to the late James and Edith (Carroll) Lotts.
The wife of Robert K. Martin, Marie was a member of Community Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. She retired from General Electric and Genicom, loved to bowl and spent time with her grandchildren.
Edith was preceded in death by son, Leonard Lee; daughter, Gail Benson; three sisters, Tootsie Ann Campbell, Ruby Roach, Brenda Baber; brother, Elwood Lotts; and grandson, Dakota Falls.
Surviving her are three daughters, Linda Hinerman (Bill) of Waynesboro, Debra Williams (Joe) of Waynesboro, Terri Falls (Jeff) of Stuarts Draft; stepson, Kevin Martin of Lyndhurst; brother, Eddie Lotts of Waynesboro; ten grandchildren, Kristina, Michelle, Ashley, Kandis, Erin, Kaitlyn, Savannah, Mekayla and Gabriel and numerous great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home.
A private funeral Service will be held at McDow Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Steve Stevens. Active pallbearers will be David Spears, Josh Driver, Gabe Falls, Joe Williams, Bill Hinerman, Jeff Falls and Tim Williams.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 25, 2021.