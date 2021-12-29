Florence Mary (Bell) Matthews
Florence Mary (Bell) Matthews, 80, of Staunton, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born in Olympia, Wash., on August 23, 1941, a daughter of the late Charlie and Grace Florence (Manning) Bell.
Florence worked as a newspaper delivery person for the Asbury Park Press and the Ocean County Observer in Ocean County, N.J. and later as a visiting homemaker for six years in Ocean County, N.J. In October 2002, she moved to Staunton, where she became a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She greatly enjoyed reading, baking, and doing crafts.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Matthews Sr. in 1993 and her son, Bruce W. Matthews in 2001.
Survivors include her daughter, Grace F. Matthews of Staunton; son, Carl Matthews Jr. of York, Pa.; foster son, Walter Ferris of Toms River, N.J.; grandson, John David Matthews of Fla.; as well as extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 60 Middle River Dr., Verona, VA 24482, with Pastors Bryan Wheeler and Luke Peterson officiating. Burial will be held privately at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, N.J. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Florence's memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church General Fund, 60 Middle River Dr., Verona, VA 24482, or the Patient's Assistance Fund c/o the Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box, 1000, Fishersville, VA 22932.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Charlton and Groome Funeral Home.
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 29, 2021.