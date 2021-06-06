Florine "Flossie" Mae (Fitzgerald) Painter
March 5, 1936 - June 4, 2021
Florine "Flossie" Mae (Fitzgerald) Painter, 85 of Lyndhurst passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home.
Born March 5, 1936 in Augusta County, she was the daughter of the late Ottis Owen and Eula Beatrice (Coffey) Fitzgerald.
Florine was a member of Mountain Top Christian Church, Love, Va. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Morton's Frozen Foods for 15 years and retired from Wayne-Tex with 24 years of service, and was privately employed in domestic housekeeping for 20 years.
Florine enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking for family and friends and attending country and bluegrass music concerts with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, mother-in-law and a friend to all she encountered. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herman Clinton Painter on January 26, 2020; granddaughter, Tracey McCrary Wade; siblings, Roger, Madeline, Edith and Dottie.
Survivors include her children, LaVonne McCrary (Jesse), Danny Painter (Debbie), Paul Painter (Julie), and Linda Henderson (Doug); grandchildren, Mandy Connellee (Daniel), Travis Henderson, Trish Henderson (Brian), Clinton Painter (Beth), Rachel Carr (Mike) and Christy Painter (Brandon); 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and one due in January.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mountain Top Christian Church with Pastor Richard Peters and Doug Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.
Active pallbearers will be Travis Henderson, Clinton Painter, Jared McCrary, Blake Henderson, Caleb Wade and Hayden Flickinger.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Jun. 6, 2021.