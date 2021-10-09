Menu
Floyd E. Shifflett Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA
Floyd E. Shifflett Jr.

Floyd E. Shifflett Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away at Augusta Health on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born November 26, 1956 to the late Floyd Elwood and Mildred Ann "Hall" Shifflett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Holloway.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Terri; daughter, Stephanie Landes; sons, Jacob Shifflett and Floyd (Tyke) Shifflett III, stepson, Jason Varner; grandchildren, Myles Orebaugh, Dalton Jett Bennett, Jaidyn Rose, Ethan, Jeremiah and Caleb Varner, and Myla Shifflett; sister, Barbara Lamb (Jimmy); brothers, Timothy Scott Shifflett (Sarah), and Paul William Shifflett (Ginger). Floyd is also survived by the mother of his children, Terri Landes.

"Junior" was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces. He was an active member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and loved Jesus. His heart's desire was for people to come to know the Lord and receive salvation. He was known as a hard worker and a family man as he adored his family. He will be remembered for his nonjudgmental ways, calming presence, and dependability.

The family will receive friends at Gospel Light Baptist Church on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5 until 6 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Crimora, officiated by Pastors Joey Locklear and Doug Brooks Sr.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gospel Light Baptist Church
,
Oct
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery
148 Rock Mountain Lane, Crimora, VA
Funeral services provided by:
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
Rest In Peace my old friend. Prayers for the family.
Janet Via
October 10, 2021
Dear Terri & Family, I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. Many thoughts & prayers. Love you!!
Gloria S. Snider
October 10, 2021
My symptoms and may God bless his family. A witty, humorous, good man. RIP
Rick Morris
Work
October 9, 2021
My condolences to Floyd's family. Til Valhalla Brother
Stacy Pittington
October 9, 2021
