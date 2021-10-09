Floyd E. Shifflett Jr.



Floyd E. Shifflett Jr., 64, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away at Augusta Health on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, after a brief illness.



He was born November 26, 1956 to the late Floyd Elwood and Mildred Ann "Hall" Shifflett.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ann Holloway.



Floyd is survived by his wife, Terri; daughter, Stephanie Landes; sons, Jacob Shifflett and Floyd (Tyke) Shifflett III, stepson, Jason Varner; grandchildren, Myles Orebaugh, Dalton Jett Bennett, Jaidyn Rose, Ethan, Jeremiah and Caleb Varner, and Myla Shifflett; sister, Barbara Lamb (Jimmy); brothers, Timothy Scott Shifflett (Sarah), and Paul William Shifflett (Ginger). Floyd is also survived by the mother of his children, Terri Landes.



"Junior" was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces. He was an active member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and loved Jesus. His heart's desire was for people to come to know the Lord and receive salvation. He was known as a hard worker and a family man as he adored his family. He will be remembered for his nonjudgmental ways, calming presence, and dependability.



The family will receive friends at Gospel Light Baptist Church on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5 until 6 p.m.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Crimora, officiated by Pastors Joey Locklear and Doug Brooks Sr.



McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by The News Virginian on Oct. 9, 2021.