Forrest "Rudy" R. Hensley
August 31, 1938 - December 7, 2020
Forrest "Rudy" R. Hensley, 82, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Royal Care Senior Living.
Born August 31, 1938 in Rockingham County, he was a son of the late Otis and Ora (Dean) Hensley.
Forrest was a retired United States Navy Veteran of 20 years and a member of VFW Post #2216. He retired from DuPont as an electrician after 34 years of service. Forrest was a loving husband, father, and provider for his family. He loved his dogs Duke and Prissy, riding motorcycles, antique cars, and sitting on his front porch. Forrest was an avid gardener who also enjoyed bowling, playing pool, hunting, fishing, and bird-watching.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean (Argenbright) Hensley; sister, Wanda Strum; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe Hensley and Wyatt Hensley-Durrett.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony W. Hensley, Brent R. Hensley and fiancée, Pam Richardson; daughter, Jeanette M. Marion and husband, Seth; seven grandchildren, Candice Hensley and fiancé, Willard Durrett Jr., Trisha Little and husband, Gregory, Chance Hensley, Jessica Richardson, Faith Richardson and fiancé, Blake Henderson, Blake and Madison Marion; and four great-grandchildren, Raeley Durrett, Hunter, Kaiyden and Colton Little.
Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the guestbook may do so from 12 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro with Minister Sheila Wallace officiating. All who plan to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post #2216, 212 Frontier Dr., Staunton, VA 24401 or plant a tree in his memory at https://thetreesremember.com
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News Virginian on Dec. 8, 2020.