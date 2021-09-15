Frances Elizabeth (Oliver) Brown
August 19, 1935 - September 11, 2021
Frances Elizabeth (Oliver) Brown, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Augusta Health.
Frances is survived by her children, Susan Fitzgerald of Nelson County, Randy Fitzgerald and fiancé, Jackie, Kenny Brown and wife, Roxanne, Donna Coffey and fiancée, Danny, Matt Brown and wife, Sabrina, all of Waynesboro; a sister, Inez Johnson, of Waynesboro; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
Burial will be held privately.
Please visit www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 15, 2021.