Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Elizabeth Brown
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Frances Elizabeth (Oliver) Brown

August 19, 1935 - September 11, 2021

Frances Elizabeth (Oliver) Brown, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Augusta Health.

Frances is survived by her children, Susan Fitzgerald of Nelson County, Randy Fitzgerald and fiancé, Jackie, Kenny Brown and wife, Roxanne, Donna Coffey and fiancée, Danny, Matt Brown and wife, Sabrina, all of Waynesboro; a sister, Inez Johnson, of Waynesboro; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.

Burial will be held privately.

Please visit www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Kenny we are praying for your relief as we know that God is the only way to get the relief you need at this time! Prayers for you and your family!! Sheila, Megan,Morgan Brown.
Sheila Brown
September 17, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mrs. Brown was a sweet lady and we met her through our drag racing family and friends many many years ago.
Glen & Linda Royer
Friend
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results