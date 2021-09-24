Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Virginian
The News Virginian Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Louise Davis
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA
Frances Louise (Shoemaker) Davis

October 3, 1939 - September 22, 2021

Frances Louise (Shoemaker) Davis, 81, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Shenandoah Nursing Home.

Mrs. Davis was born on October 3, 1939 in Waynesboro, and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Nobel "Nanny" (Herron) Shoemaker. She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance where she worked as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ and was active in the Bible study. She was also a weight watchers leader.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherwood Davis.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death her son, James Davis Jr.; a grandson, James Davis, III; and a sister, Mary Wood.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Kathy Davis Ritchie and husband David of Waynesboro; grandsons, Travis Ritchie and wife Kayla, Jeremy Ritchie and wife, Annmarie, both of Waynesboro, Jonathan Davis of Maryland; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Green of Warrenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at West Waynesboro Church of Christ with Chad Grondin officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
West Waynesboro Church of Christ
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.