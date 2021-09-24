Frances Louise (Shoemaker) Davis
October 3, 1939 - September 22, 2021
Frances Louise (Shoemaker) Davis, 81, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Shenandoah Nursing Home.
Mrs. Davis was born on October 3, 1939 in Waynesboro, and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Nobel "Nanny" (Herron) Shoemaker. She retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance where she worked as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of West Waynesboro Church of Christ and was active in the Bible study. She was also a weight watchers leader.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherwood Davis.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death her son, James Davis Jr.; a grandson, James Davis, III; and a sister, Mary Wood.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughter, Kathy Davis Ritchie and husband David of Waynesboro; grandsons, Travis Ritchie and wife Kayla, Jeremy Ritchie and wife, Annmarie, both of Waynesboro, Jonathan Davis of Maryland; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Green of Warrenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at West Waynesboro Church of Christ with Chad Grondin officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published by The News Virginian on Sep. 24, 2021.